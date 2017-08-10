BSCO: We never ask for money over the phone so don’t believe that scam caller

Updated at 1:44 pm, August 10th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

BONNEVILLE COUNTY — The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office continues to receive reports of a phone scam where person(s) were identifying themselves as Bonneville County Deputies or Officers. The victims are told they have a warrant, or civil papers are being prepared, or have missed jury duty and are asked to get money cards from a store to pay a fine or make it go away. The numbers used have varied and some have a voice message when called back that says it is the “Bonneville County Sheriff’s Department.”

We would like to remind everyone that the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, Bonneville County Courts, or any other Law Enforcement or Court entity DO NOT ask for money or payment over the phone to take care of fines, warrants, or other issues. Service of warrants, payment of fines, and other legal issues always happen at the courthouse or jail. The Sheriff’s Office, Police Department, Dispatch, and other public entities do contact people about various issues or investigations, but there is NEVER a reason for them to collect money for fines, to take care of warrants, or avoid jail time, ESPECIALLY via a money card, green dot card, itunes card, or other similar means.

If you have been a victim of this type of scam and lost money, please report it to your local law enforcement for investigation. If you are suspicious of someone calling and identifying themselves as Law Enforcement, look up the number to your local dispatch and confirm that an officer is attempting to contact you.