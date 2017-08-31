‘Cat crisis’ in east Idaho — today is a purr-fect time to adopt

Updated at 11:35 am, August 31st, 2017 By: Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — Want a cat?

With an animal shelter that’s equipped to house 45 felines, 110 cats is just too many.

That’s what the Snake River Animal Shelter was facing earlier this summer in June. Now the cat count is down a smidgen to a mere 75.

“This year has been an incredible year for cat population,” shelter Executive Director Kristin Sanger said.

To alleviate the current cat population in Idaho Falls, the Snake River Animal Shelter is offering cats at a $15 fee instead of the typical $80 fee. The offer ends today (Aug. 31).

Sanger said the shelter is one of many rescues dealing with the issue.

“We’re getting into the fall cat season, so momma cats will start having their fall litters, and we aren’t quite done with our spring litters yet, (which) extended into the summer — definitely a cat crisis is on hand,” Sanger said.

In April the Idaho Falls Police Department began a Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) Pilot Program throughout the city. The program helped Idaho Falls manage the cat population in a more humane way.

Animal Services staff and volunteers humanely trap and sterilized free-roaming, unowned cats.

“It allows local citizens, under the direction of Animal Services, to trap animals in particular areas to manage the feral cat communities,” Sanger said.

The cats were vaccinated and medically treated before being let back into the outdoors. It takes about three years to see the effectiveness of the program.

Also, Sanger said the Snake River Animal Shelter will be managing the animal control contract in Blackfoot beginning Oct 1.

“We’re going to provide some value added services for pet owners to provide low-cost microchip programs and low-cost immunizations,” Sanger said.

She said the focus will be on spay and neuter programs.

“They euthanize almost 60 percent of their cats there (in Blackfoot), so we want lower the euthanasia of the felines in the community,” Sanger said.