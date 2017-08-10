Charges: Man was traveling 95 mph before crash that killed 2 Utah high school students

Updated at 1:01 pm, August 10th, 2017 By: Carter Williams, KSL.com

SALT LAKE CITY — An arrest warrant has been issued for a man who was charged Wednesday with manslaughter in connection with a crash that killed two West High students and injured a woman in February.

KSL.com reports Abraham Miranda, 18, was charged in 3rd District Court with two counts of manslaughter, a second-degree felony, and reckless endangerment, a class-A misdemeanor, according to court documents.

Prosecutors allege Miranda was driving a blue 2007 Chevrolet Impala traveling 95.8 mph — more than twice the posted speed limit of 40 mph — before it crashed into a Honda Pilot near 700 North and 300 West on Feb. 16.

Two passengers in the Impala, Vidal Pacheco, 17, and Dylan Hernandez, 18, died in the crash. Miranda, Pacheco and Hernandez were students at West High, which is located just south of the crash site, at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Pilot, Amy Wilson, suffered a traumatic brain injury and 15 broken bones, and doctors also removed her kidney and spleen. Wilson was also pregnant at the time and doctors performed an emergency C-section. Doctors advised the woman her baby would have brain damage and trouble using her left side, according to the document.

Miranda told police he was “‘going fast’ at speeds above 60 mph because he was in a hurry to get to the arcade,” the document stated.

Multiple witnesses told police they witnessed the Impala speeding before the crash.

One witness told police the driver attempted to maneuver around a truck just before the crash. Another witness told police he saw the Impala and a silver Buick SUV speeding before the crash as if they were “dragging,” the document stated.

The Impala was traveling north on 300 West and attempted an “evasive maneuver, struck the center median, traveled into oncoming traffic and collided with a 2004 Honda Pilot” before colliding with a nearby building and coming to a rest, according to charging documents.

Prosecutors are requesting the state to hold Miranda on $500,000 bond up his arrest, according to the warrant.