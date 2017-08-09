Chlorine prompts Bonneville County Transfer Station shutdown

Updated at 1:22 pm, August 9th, 2017 By: Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — The Bonneville County Transfer Station is shut down until further notice.

The closure was caused by chlorine. Bonneville County Commissioner Bryon Reed said the chemical came from refuse that was unloaded into the building. He said he doesn’t think the leak was intentional, but that something must have gotten punctured, and fumes escaped. The facility was shut down around 11 a.m. Wednesday.

“They haven’t determined whether it was a liquid or a powder,” Reed said

Transfer station employees were finding it hard to breathe, and there were reports of skin, eye and nose irritation.

“They immediately recognized that it was difficult to breathe, and so at that time they immediately evacuated the building,” Reed said.

The Idaho Fall Fire Department has responded, as well as a hazmat crew.