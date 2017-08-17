City of Idaho Falls Warns Against Utility Scams

Updated at 12:26 pm, August 17th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — The City of Idaho Falls reminds residents to be aware of utility scams circulating in the area.

The utility office received phone a call from a local business owner reporting a phone call from an individual claiming to be the City of Idaho Falls and demanding money for unpaid fees or they’re utilities would be shut off.

Be aware that the City of Idaho Falls does not demand utility payments over the phone. All billing is handled by the City Utilities Office and they do not accept payment over the phone.

Here are a few tips to keep in mind if you should receive such a phone call.

• If the caller is demanding immediate payment or for you to buy a prepaid credit card to make a payment, it’s a scam.

• If the caller says payment must be taken over the phone, it’s a scam.

• If the caller cannot offer payment options, it’s a scam.

• If you are unsure about whether you owe money to the City of Idaho Falls for utilities, hang up and call the utilities office at (208) 612-8280 or (208) 612-8144 to verify.

• Be cautious about providing any personal or financial information over the phone if you have not solicited the phone call.