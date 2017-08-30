Community food drive will be held tomorrow to help victims of Harvey

Updated at 9:12 pm, August 30th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

IDAHO FALLS — Thousands of starving men, women and children in Texas are in desperate need of food following Hurricane Harvey and Melaleuca has announced plans to collect food donations that will be delivered to the area immediately.

Melaleuca will hold a community food drive Thursday with the intention of filling an entire semi-truck full of items. Two drivers will leave Idaho Falls Thursday evening and drive the 1,500 miles straight to the Houston area where donations will be dropped off at evacuation centers.

Shelter volunteers in Texas are requesting the following ready-to-eat, non-perishable items that do not have an expiration date before Dec. 1, 2017:

— Canned fruit

— Granola bars

— Snack bars

— Crackers

— Chips

— Paper plates

— Paper towels

— Plastic cups

— Juice boxes

— Juice bottles

Shelters do not have stoves or refrigeration units so food that cannot be immediately eaten will not be accepted.

Large donations of bottled water, clothing, toiletries and other items have already arrived at emergency shelters and are not needed.

The American Red Cross has already requested a large amount of snack bars and sunscreen from Melaleuca that will be delivered to 9,000 people waiting in the Houston Convention Center Thursday.

Melaleuca employees will spend Thursday sorting and packing donations onto pallets before the truck departs for Texas around 7:30 p.m.

It’s estimated that over 30,000 people have been forced from their homes and multiple shelters have opened in several Houston communities to care for those in need.

PLEASE DONATE FOOD HERE

WHERE: Donations will be accepted at the Melaleuca Distribution Center next to Melaleuca Global Headquarters (4777 West 65th South).

You will see a large Melaleuca semi-truck parked in parking lot.

WHEN: 8 a.m. — 6 p.m. Thursday

WHO: Everyone is invited to donate.