Couple honored for saving Pocatello resident from home fire

The following is a news release from the Pocatello Fire Department.
POCATELLO — The Pocatello Fire Department Citizens Life Saving Award was presented to Brandon and Elizabeth McDonald on Wednesday for their actions on July 7 at 1730 W. Quinn No. 532.
The Pocatello Fire Department was dispatched to a residential fire.
Upon arrival, responding units learned that Brandon and Elizabeth McDonald were driving past the residence and noticed the fire.
Brandon kicked in the door and yelled for the occupants. It was the McDonalds’ actions that saved the resident’s life.
It is with gratitude that the Pocatello Fire Department presented this award to them. Thank you for your service to our great community!
