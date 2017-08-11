UPDATE: Lanes re-open following crash on I-15 near Pocatello

All lanes are now open and traffic has resumed as normal.
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.
POCATELLO — Idaho State Police is currently investigating a crash in the northbound lane of I-15 at exit 67 – the South 5th Ave exit.
The one northbound lane in the construction zone is currently blocked and traffic is being diverted off of exit 67.
Motorists are encouraged use caution and expect congestion while traveling through the area.
