UPDATE: Lanes re-open following crash on I-15 near Pocatello

Pocatello

0  Updated at 3:19 pm, August 11th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff
UPDATE 4:40 p.m.

All lanes are now open and traffic has resumed as normal.

ORIGINAL STORY

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

POCATELLO — Idaho State Police is currently investigating a crash in the northbound lane of I-15 at exit 67 – the South 5th Ave exit.

The one northbound lane in the construction zone is currently blocked and traffic is being diverted off of exit 67.

Motorists are encouraged use caution and expect congestion while traveling through the area.

