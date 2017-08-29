Deer Park Fire now 100 percent contained

Updated at 11:29 am, August 29th, 2017 By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

MENAN — Firefighters spent Saturday evening mopping up the remaining hot spots within the Deer Park Fire burn scar.

The fire, which started at 12:30 p.m. Friday about 12 miles west of the Rexburg, grew to a total of 17,588 acres before it was contained.

Although structures were threatened several times over the weekend, no damage was done to any buildings. The fire burned only grass and sage brush.

No injuries have been reported from the fire.

Authorities say the fire was caused by humans, but the exact cause of the blaze is still under investigation.