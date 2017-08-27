Weather Sponsor
Deer Park Fire slows its advance, evacuees allowed back

0  Updated at 10:49 am, August 27th, 2017 By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com
Courtesy Bureau of Land Management

MENAN — The Deer Park Fire continued to expand Saturday night, but officials say the speed of expansion has slowed significantly.

The fire, which is burning on Bureau of Land Management property 12 miles west of Rexburg, is now measuring at 17,656 acres.

At present the fire is 30 percent contained. Fire crews have created dozers lines around the entire fire, and full containment is expected by 8 p.m. Monday, BLM spokeswoman Kelsey Griffee told EastIdahoNews.com.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office had evacuated some Plano residents in the path of the fire on Saturday evening, but they were allowed home at around 9:30 p.m. when the fire began creeping north with shifting winds, Griffee said.

No structures are threatened as of 11 a.m. Sunday.

The Unified Sportsmen’s Club, off Idaho Highway 33, remains closed to the public as it is being used by firefighters as the incident command post.

At the moment about 20 fire engines, five dozers, three water tenders and 107 firefighters are battling the fire. Air tankers continue to drop retardant on the fire Sunday morning.

Weather could still be a hindrance for firefighters today. Highs of 85 to 92 degrees are expected Sunday with northeast winds of around 10 mph. Winds will pick up at night between 10 and 15 mph.

No structures have been damaged by the fire, and it has remained contained to sage brush and grass.

No injuries have been reported.

Authorities say the fire was caused by humans, but an exact cause has not been released.

Nate Sunderland

