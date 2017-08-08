Weather Sponsor
Drowning victim’s brother dies after being removed from life support

Idaho

1  Updated at 10:50 am, August 8th, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
Michael and Isaac Grasser | GoFundMe

SANDPOINT — A 17-year-old boy died Friday after being on life support following a tragic accident in the Pend Oreille River last Tuesday.

Isaac Grasser was swimming when he began to experience difficulties staying afloat, according to the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said his mother jumped in the water to try and save him.

“He was so panicked that he was taking them both down,” the Grasser family’s GoFundMe page says. “She was able to swim to shore for help.”

The Grasser family | GoFundMe

That’s when 11-year-old Michael Grasser jumped in to try to save his brother.

Bystanders heard the mother crying for help and were able to pull Isaac out of the water and begin CPR.

The Bonner County Dive Team later located Michael’s body in 6 to 7 feet of water.

Isaac was flown to Kootenai Health where he remained on life support until Friday when he passed away with his family by his side.

Money raised from the GoFundMe page will help cover expenses for the Grasser family.

