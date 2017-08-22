Eclipse visitor killed after ATV tips over on him

Updated at 10:24 am, August 22nd, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

The following is a news release from the Teton County Wyoming Sheriff’s Office.

TETON COUNTY, Wyoming — On Sunday August 20, at 1:05 p.m., Teton County, Wyoming Dispatch received a 911 call reporting an ATV accident with a male victim who was unresponsive.

The accident occurred on the Rapid Creek ATV trail in the Caribou-Targhee National Forest in Alta, Wyoming.

A friend accompanying the victim was performing CPR on the victim while on the line with dispatch.

Teton County, Idaho Search and Rescue, Teton County, Wyoming Search and Rescue and deputies with the Teton County, Wyoming Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. An Air Idaho medical helicopter was also requested to the scene. Rescuers on scene were unable to resuscitate the victim and he was declared deceased at 1:55 p.m.

The investigation revealed that the victim and his friend were riding in the side by side ATV on the trail when it became high-centered on a large rock. Both men were out of the ATV attempting to dislodge it when the ATV began to roll backwards. The machine tipped over landing on the victim causing severe neck and chest trauma.

The victim has been identified as 30-year-old John Benson Mione, who was visiting from Texas. Mione was here for the eclipse event. No drugs or alcohol are suspected to be involved. The incident appears to be a tragic accident.