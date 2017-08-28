Elevated levels of E. Coli detected in Pocatello’s City Creek

0

Updated at 9:28 am, August 28th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

Share This Story

We Matched

The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello.

POCATELLO — Testing of water flowing in City Creek has revealed high levels of E. coli bacteria in the stream.

Due to the elevated levels, officials are advising people to avoid wading in the creek and limit instances where they may ingest water from the creek. The area remains safe for hiking, biking and other recreational activities.

“The levels are the result of dog waste near or in City Creek,” said Hannah Sanger, Science and Environment Division Manager for the City of Pocatello. “While it’s fun to take your dog on your outdoor adventures, this situation shows why it’s extremely important to clean up after them.”

If ingested, E. coli can cause diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Infants, small children, and the elderly are most at risk.

Officials will be looking into ways to improve compliance with City Code which requires residents to pick up waste deposited by their four legged friends.

Residents with questions about the advisory can contact Hannah Sanger, at (208) 234-6518 or via email at hsanger@pocatello.us.