Family of mother, daughter killed in Idaho issue statement

Updated at 7:20 pm, August 9th, 2017 By: Carter Williams, KSL.com

CALDWELL — The family of an Ogden mother and daughter thanked investigators for their work and those who have reached out to them after authorities announced Tuesday their loved ones were among three bodies found on an Idaho property in June.

Nadja Medley, 48, and Payton Medley, 14, were identified by the Canyon County Medical Examiner’s office in Idaho as two of the three bodies discovered on the property of the Caldwell residence on June 21. Authorities previously identified Cheryl Baker, 56, of Ogden, as the third victim.

“Nadja and Payton Medley were tragically taken from us this summer and everyone impacted by this, both family and friends, are staying close to one another, encouraging one another and supporting the local and federal authorities,” the family said in a statement issued through the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday.

“We are praying that the truth will be revealed and we will be able to begin the road to healing,” the family added.

Gerald Michael Bullinger, 60, formerly of Ogden, was charged Tuesday with murder in the deaths of all three. He remains at large after nearly two months since the three victims’ bodies were discovered. All three had suffered at least one gunshot wound to the head.

A manhunt to find Bullinger remains underway. He is 6 foot 1 inch tall and weighs about 240 pounds and is considered armed and dangerous by police. He was last seen in the Ogden area about June 11.

Anyone with any information about Bullinger’s whereabouts is encouraged to call local law enforcement or the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office at 208-454-7510.