This famous soap opera and movie star is in I.F. today wanting you to have fresh armpits

0

Updated at 4:09 pm, August 3rd, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Share This Story

We Matched

IDAHO FALLS — He’s starred on “General Hospital,” “Melrose Place” and dozens of other television shows and movies. He’s stripped down to his underwear as a Calvin Klein model and is currently running for Congress.

But Antonio Sabato Jr. spent Thursday in Idaho Falls spreading the message that people can eliminate armpit sweat.

Sabato is a spokesman for miraDry, an out-patient procedure approved by the FDA in 2011 that targets and eliminates sweat and odor glands in the underarms. The company says once those glands are destroyed, they are gone for good.

The actor has been traveling the country promoting miraDry and Freeman Practice Surgery won a contest among multiple medical practices to have Sabato visit.

“I never been to this part of Idaho, so it’s pretty cool. It’s beautiful,” Sabato said during an interview with EastIdahoNews.com. “There are amazing people who have been gracious to me from the beginning. I love it here, and this practice is one of the most beautiful I’ve ever seen.”

Freeman Plastic Surgery in Idaho Falls. | Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com.

Freeman Plastic Surgery moved into a new building at 1855 Madison Avenue in December. The miraDry procedure is one of the many offered to patients, and a public demonstration of the treatment will be shown during an open house with Sabato Thursday evening.

“MiraDry has definitely helped me. It’s a lot easier working out because I don’t sweat anymore,” Sabato said. “It’s the best procedure ever. You get in, you get out and it’s done in 45 minutes. You may have to do it twice in your lifetime but that’s it.”

In addition to traveling the country, Sabato, a Republican, recently filed to run for U.S. Congress against incumbent Congresswoman Julia Brownley in California’s 26th district. He also has a movie called “One Nation Under God” that’s scheduled to be released at the end of the year.

The public is invited to meet Sabato at Freeman Plastic Surgery from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday.