FBI offers reward for serial bank robber dubbed the ‘Double Hat Bandit’

Updated at 3:04 pm, August 31st, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

The following is a news release and photos from the FBI.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — The FBI is offering a reward up to $10,000 for information leading to identification, arrest, and conviction of a serial bank robber dubbed, the “Double Hat Bandit.”

In addition, Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a separate reward up to $2,000.

The subject, who wears two hats during his crimes, is allegedly responsible for at least 13 bank robberies inside grocery stores in Utah, Washington, Oregon, Colorado, and Idaho. On two occasions, he hit two banks on the same day. The man usually shows the teller a note and during four of the robberies, he displayed a small handgun in his waistband. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

On June 27, 2017, after a bank robbery in Spokane, Washington, the subject was seen in a grayish/blue Malibu style vehicle with New Mexico license plates.

The “Double Hat Bandit” is believed to be responsible for the following robberies:

December 19, 2016 – U.S. Bank, 4065 S. Redwood Road, West Valley City, UT

December 27, 2016 – U.S. Bank, 7061 S. Redwood Road, West Jordan, UT

December 27, 2016 – U.S. Bank 4080 W. 9000 S. West Jordan, UT

January 3, 2017 – Alaska USA Federal Credit Union, 933 E. Mission Avenue, Spokane, WA

January 3, 2017 – Alaska USA Federal Credit Union, 2507 W. Wellesley Avenue, Spokane, WA

January 19, 2017 – U.S. Bank, 4320 King Road, Milwaukie, OR

January 23, 2017 – Wells Fargo, 4515 SE Woodstock Boulevard, Portland, OR

January 24, 2017 – U.S. Bank, 1675 W. 18th Avenue, Eugene, OR

June 21, 2017 – U.S. Bank, 922 E. 2100 S, Salt Lake City, UT

June 23, 2017 – Wells Fargo, 4515 SE Woodstock Boulevard, Portland, OR

June 27, 2017 – Alaska USA Federal Credit Union, 2507 W. Wellesley Ave, Spokane, WA

July 10, 2017 – First Bank, 2660 Federal Boulevard, Denver, CO

July 22, 2017 – U.S. Bank, 7100 W. State Street, Boise, ID

Numerous law enforcement agencies in Utah, Washington, Oregon, Colorado, and Idaho are involved in this investigation.

If anyone has information regarding the “Double Hat Bandit,” please call the FBI tipline: (801) 579-6480.