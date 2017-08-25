UPDATE: Deer Park Fire now at 1,000 acres; closure on ID-33

Updated at 12:53 pm, August 25th, 2017 By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

MENAN — The Deer Park Fire has grown to more than 1,000 acres and is being driven north by the wind.

The fire, which began burning around noon Friday, is located on Bureau of Land Management property near the Deer Parks Wild Life Mitigation Area.

Crews from multiple agencies responded to the blaze. At least eight fire engines and seven air tankers are attacking the fire.

The Idaho Transportation Department has closed a section of Idaho Highway 33 between Interstate 15 and milepost 86 near the Menan Butte turnoff due to smoke, according to BLM spokeswoman Kelsey Griffee. The fire has jumped the highway.

There have been no injuries and no structures are threatened.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Courtesy Kara Smith