Fire scorches 10 acres off Interstate 86 along Pocatello-Chubbuck border

0  Updated at 8:41 pm, August 13th, 2017 By: Idaho State Journal staff
Idaho State Journal

POCATELLO — Firefighters contained a 10-acre brush fire that ignited along the Pocatello-Chubbuck border Sunday evening.

The fire was burning in the dry grass directly adjacent to Interstate 86 when it was reported around 5:45 p.m. It quickly spread and firefighters from Pocatello and Chubbuck responded.

As of 6:45 p.m. firefighters had the fire contained but were extinguishing several remaining hot spots within the fire’s perimeter. Firefighters planned to remain on the scene Sunday night until the blaze was completely extinguished.

The fire remains under investigation but fire officials said it clearly started from someone throwing a cigarette from a vehicle driving on the interstate or via some sort of spark from a vehicle.

No people were injured or evacuated as a result of the fire and no structures were damaged or threatened.

There were several houses about 100 yards away from the fire but the flames would have had to jump Philbin Road to get to the homes.

Fortunately firefighters kept that from happening.

This article was originally published in the Idaho State Journal. It is used here with permission.

