Fire weather watch issued, high winds and thunderstorms expected

Updated at 8:37 pm, August 6th, 2017 By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

POCATELLO — The National Weather Service has issued a fire weather watch in southeastern Idaho on Monday.

The weather spells bad news for firefighters combating the Powerline Fire in Power and Bannock counties. The blaze had spread to more than 30,000 acres on Sunday morning and had consumed six rural buildings. The fire is now some four miles from Pocatello.

The fire weather watch goes into effect at noon on Monday until 10 p.m.

West winds of between 5 to 10 mph are expected throughout the area south of Blackfoot. Scattered thunderstorms throughout the afternoon will also bring strong winds of between 40 to 50 mph. Most of the storms are not expected to product rain.

Officials warn that any fires that are occurring or develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

Air Quality Alert

The air quality in southeastern Idaho is worsening. National Weather Service and Idaho Department of Environmental Quality officials say smoke and ash are making the air unhealthy.

The advisory is in effect for the following cities: Pocatello, Chubbuck, Burley, Shoshone and Hailey.

Individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate or smoke levels are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous

outdoor activity. All others should limit prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity, according to a news release.

For more information please access the departments website at http://airquality.deq.idaho.gov.