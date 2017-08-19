Weather Sponsor
Have a great story? Send a tip! 208-528-NEWS

Fire weather watch and Red Flag warning issued

Weather

0  Updated at 2:31 pm, August 19th, 2017 By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com
Share This Story
EastIdahoNews.com file photo

IDAHO FALLS — It’s going to be exceptionally dry and windy on Sunday afternoon — creating perfect conditions for wildfires to start.

The National Weather Service has issued a fire weather watch for most eastern Idaho — including Fremont, Teton, Madison, Clark, Jefferson, Bonneville, Bannock, Butte and Minidoka counties.

The alert begins at noon Sunday through 9 p.m, according to a news release.

Southwest winds of of 10 to 20 mph with gusts of up to 30 mph are expected. Humidity will drop to between 9 and 15 percent.

A more severe Red Flag warning is in effect for central and northern Idaho, including Lemhi County.

That region is expecting southwest winds of 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Humidity will drop to between 7 and 18 percent in some areas.

Any fires that develop in these conditions will spread rapidly.

Officials advise against outdoor burning and the use of fireworks. Engine heat from vehicles can also start wildfires, so don’t park or drive on grassy areas or throw cigarettes out of cars.

NEVER MISS A STORY! CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE EASTIDAHONEWS.COM APP

Nate Sunderland

Stories You May Be Interested In:

Cardio Renal Centers of America opens in Blackfoot

11 Aug 2017

Leslie Sieger, EastIdahoNews.com

Citizens launch effort to save Blackfoot water towers

9 Aug 2017

Leslie Sieger, EastIdahoNews.com

3 girls struck by lightning in Utah mountains expected to make full recovery, family says

9 Aug 2017

Carter Williams, KSL.com

With eclipse coming, there’s never been a better time to get into amateur astronomy

15 Aug 2017

Adam Forsgren, EastIdahoNews.com

Images in the news
Related Stories
 