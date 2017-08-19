Fire weather watch and Red Flag warning issued

Updated at 2:31 pm, August 19th, 2017 By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — It’s going to be exceptionally dry and windy on Sunday afternoon — creating perfect conditions for wildfires to start.

The National Weather Service has issued a fire weather watch for most eastern Idaho — including Fremont, Teton, Madison, Clark, Jefferson, Bonneville, Bannock, Butte and Minidoka counties.

The alert begins at noon Sunday through 9 p.m, according to a news release.

Southwest winds of of 10 to 20 mph with gusts of up to 30 mph are expected. Humidity will drop to between 9 and 15 percent.

A more severe Red Flag warning is in effect for central and northern Idaho, including Lemhi County.

That region is expecting southwest winds of 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Humidity will drop to between 7 and 18 percent in some areas.

Any fires that develop in these conditions will spread rapidly.

Officials advise against outdoor burning and the use of fireworks. Engine heat from vehicles can also start wildfires, so don’t park or drive on grassy areas or throw cigarettes out of cars.