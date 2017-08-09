Firefighters warn about leaving water bottles in cars

0

Updated at 11:23 am, August 9th, 2017 By: Ian Smith, KFOR

Share This Story

We Matched

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – Fire officials are warning drivers about the dangers of leaving water bottles in vehicles.

“The sunlight will come through, when it’s filled with liquid, and act as a magnifying glass as you would with regular optics,” said David Richardson with the Midwest Fire Department.

And this is where the risk comes in.

“It uses the liquid and the clear material to develop a focused beam and sure enough, it can actually cause a fire, a combustion,” said Richardson.

In a test at the Midwest City Fire Department, sunlight magnified through a bottle of water reached 250 degrees.

The extra heat can focus on a car’s interior materials, such as fabrics seats or mats, and potentially set them on fire.

Officials recommend keeping bottles of water out of your vehicle when not in use.

This story first appeared on fellow CNN affiliate KFOR. It is used here with permission.