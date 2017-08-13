First responders will be positioned throughout eastern Idaho during eclipse

Updated at 5:15 pm, August 13th, 2017 By: Mike Price, EastIdahoNews.com

EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is the eighth in an ongoing series about preparations for the full solar eclipse on Aug. 21 in eastern Idaho.

IDAHO FALLS – The name of the game is safety.

Idaho Falls spokeswoman Kerry Hammon says safety has been on the minds of emergency responders throughout the city and surrounding area for months.

“We’ve been meeting since December and putting together plans,” Hammon told EastIdahoNews.com. “The basics are all hands on deck.”

During the week of the eclipse there will be no vacation for first responders.

“We’ve called back every fireman and police officer available,” Hammon said.

Though it’s difficult to know exactly how many people are coming to eastern Idaho, Hammon says the city has been inundated with calls from around the country and the world with people looking for places to stay to observe the eclipse.

One of the biggest concerns for emergency responders is the traffic. Hammon said the city’s infrastructure is built for its current population. It is not able to handle a huge influx of people.

In an effort to prepare for the extra traffic, police officers will be stationed throughout the city at the various fire departments.

“By spreading out our officers in different areas we’ll be able to respond better,” Hammon said.

First aid stations well be set up at each of the fire stations as well.

With the possibility of response times for police officers and paramedics being delayed by traffic, it’s important for the public to be prudent when deciding to call 911. Unless it is an emergency, don’t call 911.

“We want to make sure that we’re not tying up our resources with minor nuisance calls,” Hammon said. “You know – being upset with your neighbor, or something like that. Just try to resolve it instead of calling 911.”

She said she plans to send out a press release regarding when to and when not to call 911 around the end of the week.

Among the top priorities for emergency responders is preparing for fires. Aug. 21 is the one-year anniversary of the Henry’s Creek Fire and fire danger is just as real a problem this year as it was last year.

Without being able to know how many people will be here for the eclipse it’s difficult to know exactly how to prioritize eastern Idaho’s firefighting resources. Hammon said by setting up a Area Command with command centers in every community from Pocatello to Teton they can direct firefighters to where they are needed most.

Even with those preparations, fire prevention measures need to be taken within the communities themselves to let visitors know the reality of fire danger and how they can prevent it.

“We have a hard-enough time trying to get the message out to people when there’s burn bans and how important it is not to light fireworks or not to park your hot vehicle in tall grass,” Hammon said. “Even though we communicate as much as we can, how are we going to reach those people that are coming into town.”

Aside from emergency preparedness, Hammon said she hopes people will educate themselves about what the city is doing to prepare for the eclipse by looking for information on the city website or from its media partners.

She said rumors about the city losing power or waste water backing up because they don’t have the capacity are simply untrue.

For information about eclipse-related information specific to eastern Idaho, visit www.eastidahoeclipse.com.