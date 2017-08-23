Flash flood warning in areas burned by Powerline Fire

Updated at 3:26 pm, August 23rd, 2017 By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

POCATELLO — A flash flood warning has been issued for areas burned by the Powerline Fire in Bannock and Power counties earlier this month.

The National Weather Service says there is potential for two inch per hour or greater rainfall in the Powerline Fire scar. Flash flooding is expected in the area until about 5:30 p.m.

Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving though the Rattlesnake Creek Drainage near Rattlesnake Road. Officials say the debris flow can consist of rock, mud, ash, vegetation and other loose materials, according to news release.

NWS advises people to “stay away or be swept away.” River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe under these conditions.

If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property.