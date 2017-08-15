Flashers to offer fair deals to passersby

Updated at 3:28 pm, August 15th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

BLACKFOOT — If a person in a trench coat flashes you Wednesday, think twice before you call the cops.

Chances are that person is selling tickets to several Eastern Idaho State Fair events as part of a “one-day flash sale” in Idaho Falls, Pocatello and Blackfoot.

By buying a ticket to Jeff Foxworthy and Bill Engvall on Aug. 16, you will also receive a free parking pass for both shows, $5 off and a chance to be upgraded to VIP. Joan Jett and the Blackhearts tickets will also have a similar deal.

Foxworthy will be the first show for the 2017 Eastern Idaho State Fair on Sept. 1. Engvall will perform Sept. 7. The performance of Joan Jett and the Blackhearts is Sept. 8.

Visit the fair’s website for more information on the events and tickets.

Fair officials want to assure people they won’t get an unwanted eyeful.

“Don’t be alarmed; we’ve been assured no one is in danger of seeing too much,” they said in a news release. “Our only concern is we’re offering such a great deal that these shows will sell out before everyone has a chance to buy.”