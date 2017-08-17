Flights added at I.F. airport for eclipse travelers; over 100 reservations made at private hanger

0

Updated at 3:08 pm, August 17th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

Share This Story

We Matched

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — Based on demand, both United and Delta Airlines have added additional flights at Idaho Falls Regional Airport (IDA) on the days before and after the eclipse.

Allegiant Airlines has not added any additional flights.

IDA will remain open throughout the event.

“I believe our busiest day in the terminal will be Tues., August 22 as travelers leave following the event. There are 28 arriving and departing scheduled airline flights that day,” states IDA Director Craig Davis. “Staff is committed to maintaining safe and secure airport operations.”

Aero Mark will be accommodating all private general aviation aircraft arriving and departing during the eclipse. Aero Mark has over 100 tentative reservations, with many aircraft flying in the morning of and planning to depart shortly after the event.

The contracted air traffic control tower will operate extended hours, from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., August 18 through August 21.

IDA is communicating to all pilots and airport users to check NOTAMS (notice to airmen) frequently as management opens and closes portions of the airfield as needed for this event.

Due to this extremely busy air traffic, the request for drone approvals to operate in Class D air space will most likely be denied until air traffic resumes normal levels following the event.

Airline passengers should plan for traffic congestion the days before, during the event and after the event. Passengers are advised to arrive at the airport early to check in and get through the TSA check point to make their flight. For flight status and additional airport information, click HERE.