Forest Service firetruck rolls over in Jerome County

Idaho

0  Updated at 10:21 am, August 22nd, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

JEROME — Idaho State Police is currently investigating a crash on Interstate 84 near milepost 191 in Jerome County.

A U.S. Forest Service firetruck has rolled over and is on its top. There are no injuries reported.

The Idaho Transportation Department has diverted westbound traffic off of exit 194, east of the crash location, while crews work to recover the crashed vehicle.

More information will be released as it becomes available and when the Interstate is back open.

