Fort Hall man crashes into semi-truck, police say

Pocatello

0  Updated at 7:28 am, August 2nd, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

CHUBBUCK — On Tuesday, August 1, at approximately 9:00 p.m., the Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle injury crash southbound US 91 at Ballard Road, south of Fort Hall.

Janet Silveira, 19, of Fort Hall, was traveling westbound on Ballard Road in a 1999 Ford Taurus. Bryan Speck, 49, of Idaho Falls, was traveling southbound on US91 in a 2006 International semi-truck while pulling a trailer. Silveira failed to yield from the stop sign and collided with Speck’s vehicle.

Silveira was transported to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello by ground ambulance. The intersection was blocked for about two hours.

The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

