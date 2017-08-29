Fundraiser planned for burned firefighters

Updated at 8:15 am, August 29th, 2017 By: Mike Price, EastIdahoNews.com

BLACKFOOT – A fundraiser has been planned for three Downey Volunteer Fire Department firefighters who were injured when the engine they were working on burst into flames.

Two were severely burned and the driver broke his foot when escaping from the truck.

In hopes of alleviating some of the financial burden, Paisley Cakes is holding a bake sale with plans to give all proceeds to the firefighters.

“Two years ago I was really sick,” Mike Workman, the co-owner of Paisley Cakes, told EastIdahoNews.com. “It’s just a horrible situation when you can’t work. Your family and your wife are struggling. It’s an issue that’s close to home for me. I just remember little things – like having money to eat when you’re at the hospital and having money for gas to travel back and forth. It’s a huge thing.”

The sale will be held Aug. 31 from 2 to 7 p.m. Everyone is invited. Treats, desserts and other donated items will be for sale. A raffle will also be held.

Kent Winward and Matthew Henderson suffered second degree burns over 20 to 30 percent of their bodies. They are being treated at the University of Utah Burn Center. They are in stable condition.

Fundraiser flier | Paisley Cakes