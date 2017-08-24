Girl escapes abduction in Afton, Wyoming; police looking for suspect

0

Updated at 4:10 pm, August 24th, 2017 By: Star Valley Independent

Share This Story

We Matched

The following is a news release from the Town of Afton Police Department.

AFTON — During the evening hours of August 23, a young female reported to have been forced into a vehicle by a male subject from a location in Afton, Wyoming and taken to the the Smoot, Wyoming area. The female was able to get away from the suspect and get help.

Later in the evening, the same suspect went into a business in Afton, Wyoming and attempted to assault a female clerk in a back room.

In both incidents, the same suspect description was given:

A male between 43 and 45 years old and standing between 5′ 8″ and 6′ tall and weighing between 180-200 pounds.

The suspect has sandy blond hair in a crew cut with an unshaven face and a reddish blonde mustache.

He was wearing light brown or tan coveralls that were greasy or dirty and was wearing an unknown colored t-shirt and reportedly had strong body odor.

The suspect was reported driving a dark red or black older model single cab flatbed truck with Idaho license plates. The number of the plates is unknown.

The Afton Police Department and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office are actively searching for the suspect in these incidents.

If you have any information, please contact the Afton Police Department at 307-885-3141 or the Sheriff’s Office at 307-885-5231.

This story originally appeared on Star Valley Independent. It is posted here with permission.