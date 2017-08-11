Good Samaritan pulls teenage driver from burning car after crash near Twin Falls

Updated at 8:38 am, August 11th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

TWIN FALLS — On Thursday, August 10, at approximately 12:30 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a single-vehicle injury crash on Interstate 84 at milepost 173, just north of Twin Falls.

Lindsey Schwendiman, 18, of Boise, was driving eastbound in a 2003 Ford Focus when she drove into the median. Schwendiman’s vehicle rolled, coming to rest on its tires, and then caught on fire.

Schwendiman’s passenger, Michael Galloway, 19, of Houston, Texas, along with a good Samaritan, helped get Schwendiman away from the burning vehicle. The Ford Focus was completely destroyed.

Both Schwendiman and Galloway were transported to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise by air ambulance. The road was blocked for approximately one hour.

The crash is under the investigation by Idaho State Police.