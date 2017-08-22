Here’s what you can do with your eclipse glasses now that the eclipse is over

Updated at 8:54 am, August 22nd, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — You survived the 2017 total solar eclipse without going blind (hopefully) and you have your eclipse glasses to thank. But what do you do now with those weird paper specs?

Astronomers Without Borders is asking that you “don’t waste but donate” your eclipse glasses.

The organization’s corporate partners will collect and process eclipse glasses that will be sent to South American and Asian schools, where the next solar eclipse will take place on July 2, 2019. If eclipse glasses are compliant with NASA’s safety standards, and not scratched, punctured or torn, then they can be reused indefinitely, according to the space organization.

In 2013, the organization hosted a similar drop-off program for west and central African schools for that year’s solar eclipse, Smithsonian reported. AWB hopes that these programs build on people’s eclipse interest and inspires them to learn pursue fields in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Another option you could consider is popping out the special lenses and recycling the frames. Earth911 reports the lenses may be able to be recycled with camera film.

You can also think about keeping your glasses for the next time a solar eclipse drifts over America on April 8, 2024. If your glasses are made by one of the 12 companies that meet the requirements of NASA and American Astrological Standards, they’re good forever.

It’s easy to find out which ones meet this standard. The companies are listed here or they’ll have an ISO number of 2312-2.