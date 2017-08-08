Weather Sponsor
Hot tips for staying safe during fire season

Weather

0  Updated at 4:27 pm, August 8th, 2017 By: Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com
RIGBY — With all of the recent fires, officials are reminding locals about common dangers they could be placing themselves in during this volatile season.

Central Fire District Assistant Fire Chief Carl Anderson met with EastIdahoNews.com and provided some tips on how to stay safe from fire hazards during this dry summer.

Anderson says when winds get above 15 mph and there is dry humidity with hot weather, the National Weather service issues a Red Flag Warning.

The warning informs residents that conditions are not ideal for wildland fires as they will combust and spread.

“We’ve got tall grasses that are growing extremely fast and so there’s fuel load there,” Anderson said.

Anderson also noted that a burn ban issued by the Jefferson County Commissioners goes into effect on Aug. 14.

Listen to the interview in the video above.

Fire Safety Tips:

  • Don’t burn weeds.
  • Keep weeds and lawns cut and watered.
  • The use of fireworks is restricted.
  • Don’t park in tall grass. The undercarriage of cars can be extremely hot which could ignite a fire.
Natalia Hepworth

