Hunting temporarily banned on eclipse day at INL site

Updated at 8:47 am, August 4th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

The following is a news release from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. | Stock Image

IDAHO FALLS — There will be no areas open to hunting on the Idaho National Laboratory (INL) Site on Monday, August 21, 2017.

The path for observation of the zone of totality for the upcoming eclipse on August 21 will cut directly across the Site. High numbers of eclipse watchers are expected in the area on that day. For safety and security purposes, only official business access will be permitted to the INL Site on that date.

The United States Department of Energy (DOE) has determined it is necessary to close the small portions of the INL Site that are normally open to hunting and hunter access on August 21, 2017 from 00:01 to midnight, to allow enforcement of access controls on the INL Site during the day of the total solar eclipse.

For over a decade, hunters taking part in certain elk and pronghorn hunts have been able to access ½ mile onto specific portions along the northern boundary of the INL Site.

Entrance onto the INL required hunters to obtain a permit in advance from the Idaho Department of Fish & Game (IDFG) and follow some very specific agreed upon guidelines regarding time, place, and method of access.

This access change is only for the 24-hour period of the day that the eclipse will be occurring on Monday, August 21, 2017. Violators could be subject to federal legal action. Hunters are being warned in advance of this unique situation using all possible media outlets. Any questions regarding this temporary change to access should be directed to INL Security at 208-526-2260.