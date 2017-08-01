I.F. Mexican restaurant reopens following devastating fire

Updated at 12:25 pm, August 1st, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

IDAHO FALLS – Los Albertos reopened this week after a fire destroyed the popular Mexican restaurant last October.

The eatery moved from its old location at 1471 Northgate Mile and has a new home at 450 1st St.

The fire started before 7 a.m. on Oct. 14 at the old Los Albertos building on Northgate Mile. | EastIdahoNews.com file photo

The Oct. 14 fire started in the attic of the building and caused the roof to fall in. The building was a complete loss.

Los Albertos reopened Monday and managers say they are offering food specials all week long.