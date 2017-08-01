I.F. Mexican restaurant reopens following devastating fire

IDAHO FALLS – Los Albertos reopened this week after a fire destroyed the popular Mexican restaurant last October.
The eatery moved from its old location at 1471 Northgate Mile and has a new home at 450 1st St.
The Oct. 14 fire started in the attic of the building and caused the roof to fall in. The building was a complete loss.
Los Albertos reopened Monday and managers say they are offering food specials all week long.
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
