Idaho Falls gets $100K for curbside recycling, water conservation

Updated at 11:06 am, August 25th, 2017 By: Robert Patten

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls on Thursday.

IDAHO FALLS — The City of Idaho Falls recently received two grants totaling $100,000.

One grant for $90,000 from the Department of Energy will assist the city in pursuing a franchise agreement with a private vendor to provide voluntary curbside recycling within city limits. The grant will also assist with public education efforts to enhance water conservation and storm water awareness and training.

Mayor Rebecca Casper says, “These grants allow us to move forward with these very worthwhile projects sooner than we would have been able to otherwise. Conserving our community’s natural resources – be it landfill space, or precious groundwater – is part of exercising responsible stewardship and managing with sustainability in mind. We are most grateful for these funds.”

The City Council approved the grant acceptance and expenditures at this evening’s City Council meeting. Next steps include procuring a vendor to supply the recycling service and developing water conservation and storm water awareness public education productions.

The curbside recycling service is intended to be voluntary. Only city residents or businesses that want the service and are willing to pay the monthly fee will sign up for it.

Recycled material would be picked up in a 95-gallon container – similar to our new residential refuse carts – twice per month. Billing for the service will be included with the city’s regular utility billing.

Additional information about the recycling service and how to sign up is forthcoming.

The second $10,000 grant from the Idaho Water Resource Board will assist in water conservation efforts at Freeman Park.