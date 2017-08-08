An Idaho Falls Man Court Hearing Will Be Continued.

Updated at 5:37 pm, August 8th, 2017 By: Myles Primm

An Idaho Falls man appeared in court yesterday after allegedly shaking and tossing his infant son on the floor.

Dallin Haymore, 20, appeared in court in January to to face a felony injury to child charge. A “No Contact Order” was issued for Haymore in February. Court records show he was playing Playstation while holding the child when he struggled to fall asleep in December of last year. Out of frustration, Haymore shook the child calm him and then tossed him onto a pillow. The child was unresponsive after being tossed on to the floor.

The child was taken to the hospital by both of his parents and at the time, Haymore did not tell his wife he had hurt the child. Haymore and his wife agreed to take a polygraph where he then admitted to dropping the child on the floor to a pillow.

After his hearing yesterday his hearing was continued to September 18th and his Jury Trial Date is set for October 13th.