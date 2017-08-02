Idaho Falls man killed in Wyoming crash

Updated at 9:18 am, August 2nd, 2017 By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

ALPINE, Wyoming — An Idaho Falls man died in a two-vehicle crash that occurred on U.S. Highway 89 on Monday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m. a green Ford F-350 was traveling southbound on Highway 89 when it crossed the double yellow center line directly in front of another pickup truck hauling a horse trailer, the Wyoming Highway Patrol said. Both vehicles collided head-on on their passenger sides. The vehicles rotated 90 degrees while remaining together and came to rest at the area of impact.

All occupants were transported to Wyoming hospitals by air or ground ambulance.

Ryan Coulter, 24, of Idaho Falls, who was a passenger in the Ford F-350, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Witnesses told police the green Ford had been passing and driving aggressively through Snake River Canyon minutes before the crash. It appears the driver of the Ford may have been attempting to pass in a no-passing zone at the point of impact, police said. The driver, who has not been identified by WHP, was arrested for driving while under the influence.

Drug use is being investigated as a factor in the collision.