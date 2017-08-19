Idaho Falls Power responding to two separate power outages

Updated at 7:44 pm, August 19th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls Power is currently experiencing two separate non-related power outages.

One outage in the area of Hoopes and 12th Street is affecting approximately 200 homes.

The other outage is located in the area of Leesburg and Harrisburg area and is affecting approximately 12 customers.

The cause is not known at this time and crews have been dispatched to restore power as quickly as possible, according to the Idaho Falls Power Facebook page.

