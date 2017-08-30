Idaho Trucking company taking donations: ‘Hold on Houston, we’re coming’

Updated at 3:21 pm, August 30th, 2017 By: Mike Price, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS – Texas needs help, and one Idaho trucking company is doing what they can to provide it.

Rounds Trucking in Idaho Falls has volunteered one of their semis to haul donated items to help with disaster relief efforts at their own expense.

“For us, it’s not about money,” Steve Shoff, who is organizing the project, told EastIdahoNews.com. “We’re not taking any kind of cash donation. We don’t want to make a dime on it.”

Shoff said, at the time of writing this article, they had already filled half a semi-trailer. Rounds Trucking started taking donations at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29.

“This morning, waking up – I mean – I have hundreds of messages of people wanting to help,” Shoff said. “It’s pretty humbling.”

The trailer being filled is able to haul 22 pallets worth of donations totaling 80,000 lbs.

“We’re praying that there’s two or three or four trucks (worth of donations),” Shoff said. “Then we’ll turn around and do it again.”

The most needed items are diapers of all sizes, bottled water, baby food, baby formula, non-perishable food and personal hygiene items.

Those who wish to donate can do so at the Cornerstone Assembly of God at 5600 South Holmes in Idaho Falls. Donations can be left by the front door.

Donations that are loaded on pallets can be delivered to 2081 N Walton in Idaho Falls. Contact Steve Shoff at (208) 932-3911 to make sure someone is available to operate the forklift.

Shoff said the latest they plan on leaving Saturday afternoon, though, they would like to have the truck filled and ready to leave Thursday.

“We just really wanted to try and make somewhat of an impact,” Shoff said. “Really show them that east Idaho – I mean – we’re really fighting for them to pull through this. And just let them know, hold on Houston, we’re coming.”