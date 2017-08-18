Weather Sponsor
If you received a robocall about a free cruise, you could receive $900

0  Updated at 11:27 am, August 18th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff
IDAHO FALLS — If you were offered a free cruise over the phone, there may be money coming your way.

A class action lawsuit is claiming a violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act involving a marketing group.

The lawsuit claims Resort Marketing Group (RMG), a third-party travel agency, made pre-recorded robocalls from July 2009 to March 2014 offering free cruises with Carnival, Royal Caribbean, and Norwegian Cruise Line. The lawsuit claims the cruise lines authorized the company to make calls on their behalf.

A settlement was reached last month and a fund of $7 million up to $12.5 million will be established and maintained for eligible members.

Each call you received from RMG will have a maximum value of $300 and you can claim up to three calls.

All claims must be submitted by November 3.

Check your phone number HERE to determine if you’re eligible to submit a claim.

