UPDATE: Suspicious death has been ruled a medical issue

Updated at 7:10 pm, August 20th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department.

UPDATE:

Idaho Falls Police have determined the suspicious death was likely due to medical causes, according to Police Chief Mark McBride. Forensic evidence in the home initially indicated the death was suspicious, but after forensic experts were called in the ruling was changed.

No more information will be released.

ORIGINAL STORY

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that occurred inside an apartment complex located on the 200 block of 9th Street, Idaho Falls. The call came in at 6:05 p.m. on August 20, 2017.

The victim is male.

There is no indication that there is a threat to the public at this time.

Officers are working on notifying the next of kin. The death is under investigation. There is no other information at this time.

