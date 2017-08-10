Investigation ongoing after strong-arm sexual assault in Victor

Updated at 3:51 pm, August 10th, 2017 By: Teton Valley News

VICTOR — The Teton County Sheriff’s Office as well as detectives from the Idaho State Police are still looking for the suspect in a violent sexual assault that occurred in the early morning hours of last Friday, Aug. 4, in Victor.

The assault occurred around 1 a.m. in a public setting in Victor according to Teton County Sheriff Tony Liford. At this stage of the investigation, Liford would not release the exact location of the attack.

The victim described the attacker as a white male with buzz cut hair. He was wearing a dark colored hoodie.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office the victim did not know the attacker.

“This was a strong-arm sexual assault,” said Liford.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact the Teton County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 354-2323.

Sheriff’s Office Communications Manager Mitch Golden said people should be aware of what’s going on around them, especially ahead of the influx of people for the Aug. 21 solar eclipse.

“The sheriff’s office is asking residents and visitors alike be mindful of their surroundings and stay safe,” said Golden.

Response to the attack was swift on social media, with some commenters viewing this as a reason that women should carry firearms and others saying that rather it is up to men to stop preying on women.

The owners of the Knotty Pine Supper Club in Victor, Brice and Whitni Nelson, posted a message on the business’s Facebook page denouncing this kind of violence and pledging to give 25 percent of all sales on Thursday Aug. 10 to the Family Safety Network.

“The live music scene here is very important to us, but, nothing is as important as the safety and security of our female customers and staff,” the message read in part.

It also asked patrons to reach out to staff if they feel threatened and even offered rides home for people if they are needed.

“I absolutely will not stand for anyone feeling threatened or harassed at the Knotty Pine,” the message continued. “I didn’t spend the last 22 years of my life to have a place that isn’t safe for anyone.”

Other responses focused on what the community can do to stop sexual violence.

“Our community must stop actively and/or passively condoning victim blaming,” Director of Client Services and Outreach for Family Safety Network Emily Bilcher wrote to the TVN. “We live in a society whose prevailing social attitudes around power, control and gender have the effect of normalizing or trivializing sexual assault and abuse. We must educate ourselves and raise our heads above the fray to undo what is passively condoned as – ‘normal’.”

