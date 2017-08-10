Investigators determining whether crime occurred following death of horse

Updated at 4:03 pm, August 10th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

EDITOR’S NOTE: THE VIDEO IN THE PLAYER ABOVE MAY BE DISTURBING TO WATCH. VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED.

The following is a news release from the Teton County Wyoming Sheriff’s Office. Video courtesy Piper Wright-Clark.

WILSON, Wyoming — On Tuesday August 8, at 5:30 p.m., Teton County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to an address in Wilson on the report of cruelty to animals. The report stated a horse was tied down in an inhumane manner. Deputies found the horse was tied down, interviewed the owner and consulted with veterinary experts and the Wyoming Brand Inspector. It was determined that while outdated, the methods used were legally accepted.

On Wednesday August 9, the sheriff’s office received information that the horse in question had died overnight. Deputies returned to the scene and verified the horse had died. The owner of the horse was interviewed again and cooperated fully with the deputies. The owner voluntarily surrendered the carcass for further examination and testing.

A veterinarian collected blood, urine and tissue samples that will be sent to the Wyoming State Veterinary Laboratory for testing to determine a cause of death.

The sheriff’s office is actively investigating the incident to determine if a crime has occurred.

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media and has generated a very emotional reaction. The sheriff’s office is aware of the video and has obtained a copy as evidence. While we agree the video elicits a strong emotional response and is difficult to watch, we must investigate the incident in an analytical, fact-based manner. If the sheriff’s office and the Teton County Attorney’s Office determine there is evidence of a crime, criminal charges will be pursued.

The sheriff’s office has received numerous calls and emails regarding the incident. Again, we understand the emotionally charged aspect of the incident, but request that only those with direct involvement or witness accounts contact us at this time. Handling these calls and emails takes important resources away from actively investigating the incident.