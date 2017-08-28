Weather Sponsor
Investigators looking for the drivers of these trucks in connection to hit-and-run crash

Updated at 3:47 pm, August 28th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff
The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

BONNEVILLE COUNTY — Deputies continue to investigate the crash that injured a juvenile male riding his bicycle on Aug. 24 at approximately 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Hitt Road and 1st Street.

Photographs of three different white pickup trucks seen on surveillance video footage at the time of the crash are shown here:

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in identifying the drivers and owners of all three vehicles.

If you have any information concerning these vehicles, please contact dispatch at (208) 529-1200, Idaho Falls Crime Stoppers (208) 522-1983 or www.ifcrime.org.

A cash reward is being offered for information that leads to the identification of the driver involved in this crash.

