ISCI inmate dies of apparent suicide

The following is a news release from The Idaho Department of Correction.
BOISE — The Idaho Department of Correction is investigating the apparent suicide of an inmate at Idaho State Correctional Institution.
Correctional staff found David Gabriel Curiel, 33, unconscious in his cell at 1:13 p.m. Sunday. They initiated life-saving measures and called 911.
Ada County paramedics transported Curiel to a Boise hospital. A physician declared Curiel dead at 3:23 a.m. Monday.
ISCI is a 1,446-bed medium security prison for men south of Boise.
