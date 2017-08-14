Weather Sponsor
ISCI inmate dies of apparent suicide

Idaho

0  Updated at 3:11 pm, August 14th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff
The following is a news release from The Idaho Department of Correction.

BOISE — The Idaho Department of Correction is investigating the apparent suicide of an inmate at Idaho State Correctional Institution.

Correctional staff found David Gabriel Curiel, 33, unconscious in his cell at 1:13 p.m. Sunday. They initiated life-saving measures and called 911.

Ada County paramedics transported Curiel to a Boise hospital. A physician declared Curiel dead at 3:23 a.m. Monday.

ISCI is a 1,446-bed medium security prison for men south of Boise.

