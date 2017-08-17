ISP asking for information after person is hit, killed by car on I-15

Updated at 7:33 am, August 17th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

IDAHO FALLS — On August 17, at approximately 12:51 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated a vehicle versus pedestrian fatality crash, northbound I-15 at the 117 milepost, near Idaho Falls.

Idaho State Police is requesting information regarding the vehicle or any other unusual event observed at that location.

Any tips can be reported by calling the ISP District 6 office (208) 525-7377.

The northbound lanes were blocked for approximately 3 hours.

Next of kin has been notified.