Weather Sponsor
Have a great story? Send a tip! 208-528-NEWS

ISP asking for information after person is hit, killed by car on I-15

Idaho Falls

0  Updated at 7:33 am, August 17th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff
Share This Story

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

IDAHO FALLS — On August 17, at approximately 12:51 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated a vehicle versus pedestrian fatality crash, northbound I-15 at the 117 milepost, near Idaho Falls.

Idaho State Police is requesting information regarding the vehicle or any other unusual event observed at that location.

Any tips can be reported by calling the ISP District 6 office (208) 525-7377.

The northbound lanes were blocked for approximately 3 hours.

Next of kin has been notified.

NEVER MISS A STORY! CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE EASTIDAHONEWS.COM APP

Managing Editor

Stories You May Be Interested In:

Rain and higher humidity aid firefighters battling Powerline Fire

9 Aug 2017

Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

City of Idaho Falls sets up call center for eclipse

15 Aug 2017

EastIdahoNews.com staff

UPDATE: Police find owner of weapon discovered on Rexburg street

7 Aug 2017

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Gas leak causes business evacuations, road closure in Idaho Falls

14 Aug 2017

Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

Images in the news
Related Stories
 