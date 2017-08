ITD report shows traffic is up slightly in east Idaho ahead of eclipse weekend

0

Updated at 4:39 pm, August 18th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

Share This Story

We Matched

IDAHO FALLS — Traffic numbers are up slightly at locations in east Idaho, according to data released by the Idaho Transportation Department Friday afternoon.

The table below shows the traffic numbers at select areas.





EastIdahoNews.com will update traffic numbers throughout the weekend.