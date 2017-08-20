ITD: Traffic steadily increasing across eastern Idaho

Updated at 8:06 pm, August 20th, 2017 By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — Traffic into eastern Idaho from Utah, Montana and Wyoming has increased across nearly all regional highways this weekend.

Thus far authorities say no real problems have arisen and traffic is flowing smoothly.

EastIdahoNews.com received dozens of messages Sunday from travelers about increased traffic on northbound Interstate 15 from Utah. As of Sunday morning, I-15 traffic heading north had nearly tripled since Thursday, according to the Idaho Transportation Department.

U.S. Highway 95 traffic has also tripled since late Saturday night. U.S. Highway 93, Idaho Highway 75 and Idaho Highway-21 heading towards the path of totality are also picking up in traffic volume.

ITD has seen this consistent trend all weekend, with vehicles moving into the path of the eclipse in stages. Each day, traffic has picked up, sometimes doubling or more.

The Region 3 Incident Management Team says Craters of the Moon reported being at capacity Sunday with the main entrance blocked, allowing travelers to enter as others leave the park.

Idaho National Laboratory (INL) reports the EBR-1 facility is at capacity allowing tourists to enter as others depart.

The Eclipse Call Center reports numerous inquiries from out of state visitors, but local residents are also encouraged to call with any questions. The number for the call center is (208) 612-8811.

The Idaho Transportation Department is anticipating more arrivals Monday morning. There is also a significant chance for heavy congestion during post-eclipse traffic. Officials recommended travelers have an alternate route in mind when heading home after the event.