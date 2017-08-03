Jefferson County declares burn ban leading up to eclipse

0

Updated at 11:21 am, August 3rd, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

The following is a news release from Jefferson County | Stock image

RIGBY — Jefferson County Commissioners have declared a ban on open fires during the weeks surrounding the solar eclipse.

In a unanimous decision at the July 31 public meeting, the Board approved a resolution which prohibits “open fires of any kind on all property located in Unincorporated Areas of the County, EXCEPT campfires built within an approved pit at improved campgrounds or picnic areas.”

The decision also means that agricultural burning permits will not be issued during the ban period August 14 to August 26.

“We don’t like to infringe on people’s activities, but this is an important matter of public safety and the protection of life and property,” said Board Chairman Brian Farnsworth.

Large numbers of people are expected on both public and private lands during the traditional peak of Idaho’s wildfire season. Thick, dry vegetation on public lands, limited access, and the difficulties of maneuvering emergency vehicles in crowded conditions prompted a recommendation from the county’s fire districts for a countywide burn ban.

“The influx of people, along with the traffic we expect will make response more difficult,” said Central Fire District Chief Bryan Grover. “This time of year we are prone to have more fires due to normal seasonal conditions. Please be extra careful.”

Grover added that if your fire gets out of control and causes damage to a neighbor’s property, you are responsible.