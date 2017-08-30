Juvenile rushed to hospital after being hit by pickup truck

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.
VICTOR — On August 29, at approximately 5:30 p.m., the Idaho State Police investigated a single-vehicle, injury crash on State Highway 31, near Victor.
Stuart Lange, 66, of Swan Valley, was southbound on State Highway 31 at milepost 19 in a 2014 Ford F150. A juvenile was traveling southbound on 2000 West on a bicycle. The juvenile failed to yield at the intersection and was struck by Lange’s vehicle.
The juvenile was transported to Teton Valley Hospital by ground ambulance. The juvenile was wearing a helmet. Lange was wearing his seatbelt.
The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
No further information was released.
EastIdahoNews.com staff
Idaho State Journal staff
Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com
Mike Price, EastIdahoNews.com