Juvenile rushed to hospital after being hit by pickup truck

Local

0  Updated at 7:59 am, August 30th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

VICTOR — On August 29, at approximately 5:30 p.m., the Idaho State Police investigated a single-vehicle, injury crash on State Highway 31, near Victor.

Stuart Lange, 66, of Swan Valley, was southbound on State Highway 31 at milepost 19 in a 2014 Ford F150. A juvenile was traveling southbound on 2000 West on a bicycle. The juvenile failed to yield at the intersection and was struck by Lange’s vehicle.

The juvenile was transported to Teton Valley Hospital by ground ambulance. The juvenile was wearing a helmet. Lange was wearing his seatbelt.

The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

No further information was released.

